Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New principal named at Lutheran Christian school

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/20/2018 at 2:09pm

Mary Nelson is the new principal of Zion Christian School in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Zion Christian School announced the appointment of a new principal for the forthcoming academic year. New Principal Mary Nelson said she is enthusiastic to begin transforming the school from its current position, offering preschool through fifth grade to offering preschool through eighth grade.

"We have some exciting news coming," Nelson said. "We bring a new look, a new vision and a reinvigorated program for the new school year."

Nelson brings over a decade of experience in Christian education, having held various positions at various Christian schools in Southern Californi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017