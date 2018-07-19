New principal named at Lutheran Christian school
FALLBROOK – Zion Christian School announced the appointment of a new principal for the forthcoming academic year. New Principal Mary Nelson said she is enthusiastic to begin transforming the school from its current position, offering preschool through fifth grade to offering preschool through eighth grade.
"We have some exciting news coming," Nelson said. "We bring a new look, a new vision and a reinvigorated program for the new school year."
Nelson brings over a decade of experience in Christian education, having held various positions at various Christian schools in Southern Californi...
