Pala to host outdoor Oktoberfest celebration

The German polka rock band Hammerstein Musik Bavaria is ready to entertain at Pala Casino Spa & Resort's Oktoberfest, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 13.

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will sponsor an outdoor Oktoberfest from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, on the lawn of its Starlight Theater. The event will feature 16 beer brands, authentic German food, wine, and entertainment by Hammerstein Musik Bavaria, the authentic German polka rock band.

Hammerstein Musik Bavaria is a four-piece, global get-down machine that performs traditional polka, tango, operetta and occasional well-placed classic rock songs. Its shows run the gamut from infectious dance rhythms to romantic serenades and interactive dance numbers to virtuosic instrumentals.

Oktoberfest food stations, created by Pala executive chef Robert Camerota and chef de cuisine Jaime de Alba, will include: German pretzels, bratwurst and sauerkraut, knockwurst, sweet and sour cabbage, weisswurst and German potato salad, Brussels sprouts with bacon and pickled red onion, roasted chicken, potatoes and apples, potato pancakes, applesauce and sour cream and chives, pear strudel, apple strudel and peach Strudel.

The beer selections will include: Ayinger Bavarian Pilsner, Ayinger Brau Weisse, Erdinger Oktoberfest, Hofbrau Oktoberfest, Schonramer Pilsner Gold, Schwendl, Schalchner Ursprung, Konig Pilsener, Weihenstephaner Festbier, Kostritzer Schwarzbier, Reissdorf Kolsch, Coors Light, Modelo Especial, Track 7 Peanut Butter Porter, Track 7 Tracktoberfest, Stiegl Radler Grapefruit and Stone Delicious.

Wine will also be available at the Oktoberfest and the options are Riesling, Kabinett and

Grüner Veltliner.

Tickets are $45 per person and include food (there will be eight food stations), 10 beer samples and the entertainment. Tickets may be obtained at the Pala box office in the casino and by calling (877) 946-7252. Tickets also are available online at http://www.startickets.com or may be charged by telephone at (800) 585-3737. Beer and wine by the glass also will be available for purchase.