Summergrass San Diego is coming Aug. 17, 18, 19

Local bands will perform on the main stage during Summergrass San Diego at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum.

SAN DIEGO – Summergrass San Diego celebrates 16 years strong this year at the historic Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista, Aug. 18, 19, and 20, three terrific days of bluegrass fun and activities for the whole family. Tickets are now on sale at http://www.summergrass.net.

Summergrass 2018 is very proud to bring these stellar bands to its main stage, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, The Scroggins Brothers, Bluegrass Etc., Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, The Central Valley Boys, Virtual Strangers, High Mountain Road, Blue Creek, Shinbone, the Gilly Girls, and The Corzines.

Besides the bands, Summergrass will offer Kids Camp for the 15th year. With a limit of 35 students, each of the kid campers are insured lots of one-on-one instruction time with the faculty. This three-day experience culminates with a grand main stage performance on Sunday of the festival. More kids camp information can be found at http://www.summergrass.net or by emailing kidscamp@summergrass.net.

The popular Summergrass raffle will include a beautiful hand-picked Martin D-18 guitar with a case, a Deering Goodtime Banjo with gig bag, and a Loar Honey Creek mandolin from The Music Link. More raffle items will be added as the festival gets closer, so visit http://www.summergrass.net for all the latest updates.

Great workshops are also happening at Summergrass and are free with the price of admission. Examples of workshops include the "Get Acquainted Jam" that happens Friday evening, and the popular "Slow Jam" which happens each day. Other workshops will be added soon. And, for the children, Sugar Bear the Clown will also be doing face painting.

Summergrass also has a wonderful vendor village where attendees can shop and find many unique items.

Summergrass is proud to partner with the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, also a nonprofit corporation, to present its annual festival. This museum has grown to become one of the premier educational and recreational facilities in area, offering the Blacksmith barn, the Weavers Barn, the old Schoolhouse, the Farm Kitchen, old car collection, the model Railroad, the 1930s Gas Station, Steam Engine Row, vintage tractors, the Clock Museum.

The museum is at 2040 N Santa Fe Ave., Vista, minutes from Highways 78 and 76. Visit http://www.summergrass.net for more information.