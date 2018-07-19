Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to the Village News 

'The Squirrels' misses the mark

 
Last updated 7/25/2018 at 3:01pm

Jim Carmody

Actors play squirrels in this quirky play.

La Jolla Playhouse has long established itself as the spring board for new works. After a successful run at LJP many shows land on Broadway.

Just when I was beginning to feel like a fraud, since many of this season's plays have received high ratings, with several all the way to 10...I saw "The Squirrels", written by Robert Askins.

A graduate of Baylor University in Waco, the one-time bartender, in a prior interview answered that he was accustomed to not feeling like he belonged in the room where he was – that too often, he felt like an outsider. As it happens, I felt the same way on Sa...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

