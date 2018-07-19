Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Affordable health screenings coming to Fallbrook

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 2:56pm



FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around Fallbrook can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Zion Lutheran Church, located at 1405 East Fallbrook St., will host the community health event, Wednesday, Aug. 1. Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis, kidney and thyroid functi...



