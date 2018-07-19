Folk earns RN degree after three attempts

FALLBROOK – The third time is a charm! The family and friends of Lorna Folk are honored to celebrate her educational and professional successes of obtaining her registered nursing degree April 10, 2018.

Folk left nursing school the first time when her husband, Greg Folk, was diagnosed with cancer, then a second time to come to Fallbrook seven years ago to help her beloved uncle. Folk's steadfast commitment to her goal of becoming a registered nurse proved that persistence pays off

Official ceremonies will be followed with a party to celebrate Folk's accomplishments and her Uncle Helmut Mu...