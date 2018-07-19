FRHD awards funds to local nonprofits

Community Health Contract recipients include, from left, back row, Rachel Mason, Foundation for Senior Care; William Hernandez, Community Health Systems, Inc.; Jennifer Vetch and Catherine Sousa, Fallbrook Food Pantry; Karla Standridge, Fallbrook Land Conservancy; front, FRHD board members, Stephen Abbott and Gordon Tinker

Fallbrook Regional Health District (FRHD) presented 21 Community Health Contracts (CHC) to 16 local nonprofits before its monthly board meeting July 11. The total amount of funds awarded is $910,415.97.

With the CHC program, FRHD gives public funds to organizations that have or will create a program or services that will provide the district's residents with preventative health services, will complement the district's future Wellness Center Program and align with the district's vision of becoming a Blue Zones community by the year 2022.

Those organizations are as follows.

Foundation for Sen...