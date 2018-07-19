Seniors' senses of smell and taste change with age

Continuing to use one's sense of smell may help slow down the decline these senses as one ages.

FALLBROOK – Aging comes with several sensory changes, many of which people expect. Loss of hearing or diminishing vision are widely associated with aging. But one's senses of smell and taste may diminish with aging as well. The senses of taste and smell work in concert. The sense of smell is vital to personal health, not only because inhaling pleasant aromas can provide comfort and stress relief through aromatherapy and help trigger important memories, but also because smell enables a person to detect the dangers of smoke, gas, spoiled food and more.

The National Institute on Aging says...