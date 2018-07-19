Serve a coffeecake with a twist

FALLBROOK – Coffeecake with a twist – that's one way to describe Laurie McNamara's "Roasted Banana coffeecake."

McNamara, author of "Simply Scratch: 120 Wholesome Homemade Recipes Made Easy" (Avery), admits she doesn't have the patience for bananas to brown and that roasting them in the oven speeds up the process. That process is on display in McNamara's recipe for her unique coffeecake, which makes a great addition to breakfast tables and brunches.

Roasted Banana Coffeecake

Serves 8

Ingredients:

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and coole...