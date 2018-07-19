Beauty work on medians could result in delays on South Mission Road

The medians on South Mission Road get new plants thanks to the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance recently announced that the next phase of work on the South Mission Road medians will take place on two consecutive Saturdays.

Work will commence on the last and largest middle "median island" when FBA contractor Landscape One, along with the sheriff's Fallbrook substation's Senior Volunteer Patrol, will close the one northbound lane, adjacent to the center median. Residents should expect possible delays from 7 a.m. onward on both Saturday, July 21, and Saturday, July 28, to facilitate the delivery and installation of plants and materials.

This phase of work will include the addition of new plants: limonium, white, pink and Spanish red bush roses, gold mound lantana and the transplanting of existing landscape plants: agapanthus, society garlic and daylily plants to fill bare areas. The area will be finished with a large application of water retaining mulch, key to both retention of moisture and erosion control.

FBA contractor Landscape One has redesigned the medians to utilize existing plants, adding new plants and groundcovers as needed. Earlier phases of work on the smaller medians, and the weekly maintenance work on those plants, has resulted in an healthy and vibrantly colored roadway entrance to historic downtown Fallbrook.

Those that would like to get involved with this or other projects to clean up, maintain and beautify Fallbrook's public spaces or to become a Mission median sponsor with their name or business name prominently displayed on the median signs, should visit http://www.fallbrookbeautification.org.