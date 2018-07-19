Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

By Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor 

Candidate filing deadline is Aug. 10

 
November's election may seem a ways away but anyone planning on running for a seat on any of the local boards needs to submit their application for candidacy to the Registrar of Voters by Aug. 10.

According to the registrar's website, "It is the candidate’s responsibility to be certain he/she meets the qualifications for holding a particular office." Many districts are divided into smaller areas with a seat assigned to each area and so the candidate for that seat needs to live in that specific area.

The guidelines also say that no person is eligible to be elected or appointed to an electi...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

