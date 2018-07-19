Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Downtown collision closes Main Avenue

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 9:08am

A pickup truck is badly-damaged after colliding with a Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Alvarado Street and Main Avenue in downtown Fallbrook July 15.

FALLBROOK – A red pickup truck collided with a silver Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Alvarado Street and Main Avenue at approximately 4:50 p.m. July 15, witnesses reported. A portion of Main Avenue was closed for approximately 90 minutes while officers investigated the incident.

According to the driver of the Tahoe, who did not wish to be identified, he was driving westbound on Alvarado Street when the red truck collided with him.

Witnesses said one fire truck, one ambulance and a California Highway Patrol officer responded to the incident, but it appeared nobody involved in the incident was taken to local hospitals.

According to onlookers who did not wish to be identified, the driver of the red truck was given a field sobriety test and was later seen in the front seat of the CHP officer's car.

A portion of Main Avenue is shut down following a two-car collision July 15 in downtown Fallbrook. The accident occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m.

 
