FGMS wins two major awards at fair

The Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society's award-winning display case called "Himalaya Mine" includes maps, three photos, a list of minerals from the mine, and a historical events chart as well as 34 pieces obtained from the mine.

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society lost several specimens, including five large pieces of tourmaline, when the museum was robbed Sept. 10, 2017, but it still won two major awards for its case at the San Diego County Fair's Gems, Minerals, and Jewelry exhibition.

"It was really good for us, really meaningful for us," said Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society curator Michael Evans, who designed and put together the display case.

