Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

FGMS wins two major awards at fair

 
Last updated 7/20/2018 at 3:18pm

Elizabeth Cheathem photos

The Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society's award-winning display case called "Himalaya Mine" includes maps, three photos, a list of minerals from the mine, and a historical events chart as well as 34 pieces obtained from the mine.

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society lost several specimens, including five large pieces of tourmaline, when the museum was robbed Sept. 10, 2017, but it still won two major awards for its case at the San Diego County Fair's Gems, Minerals, and Jewelry exhibition.

"It was really good for us, really meaningful for us," said Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society curator Michael Evans, who designed and put together the display case.

The case was called "Himalaya Mine", which is the name of a mine in Santa Ysabel. The case included maps, three photos, a list of minerals from the mine, and a histor...



