By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

FPUD approves 2018-19 budget

 
The 2018-19 budget for the Fallbrook Public Utility District has been approved.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote June 19 passed the budget which includes $36,697,309 in revenue, $27,619,407 for operating expenses, $2,760,020 of debt service payments, and $19,894,888 for capital expenditures.

"For the most part it's held the operating expenses," said FPUD acting general manager Jack Bebee. "We're trying really hard to hold down our operating expenses."

FPUD's 2017-18 budget included $27,357,950 of operating expenses.

The 2018-19 budget includes $22,845,188 from water payments, $1,333,360 from recycled...



