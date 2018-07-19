Two seats open on FPUD board in November election

FALLBROOK – Two seats are open in the November election for the Fallbrook Public Utility District board of directors.

Local residents interested in serving on the FPUD board and wishing to take part in the election can now file for candidacy with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office. The terms are for four years.

Candidates must live within the boundaries of FPUD's sub-district #2 or sub-district #5. Boundary maps can be found at www.fpud.com, under the "governing our district" tab. The current seats for those sub-districts are occupied by Milt Davies, District 2, and Charley W...