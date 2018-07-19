Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Ferrall
Staff Writer 

Football players hoist weights, raise money

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/20/2018 at 3:11pm

Fallbrook High senior Craig Person completes a power clean lift of 185 pounds during Fallbrook Football's Lift-a-thon fundraiser July 13.

FALLBROOK – Members of Fallbrook High's football teams hoisted weights in order to raise money July 13 at the Lift-a-thon, an annual fundraiser organized by Fallbrook Football Boosters.

More than 60 players – from freshmen to seniors – participated in the Lift-a-thon after having solicited donations (either a set amount or pay-per-pound lifted) from family, friends and businesses in the community.

Fallbrook High head football coach Darius Pickett said the proceeds from this year's Lift-a-thon went to pay for new uniforms, which the players will show off Friday, Aug. 17, when the Warr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/26/2018 07:21