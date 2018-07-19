Football players hoist weights, raise money

FALLBROOK – Members of Fallbrook High's football teams hoisted weights in order to raise money July 13 at the Lift-a-thon, an annual fundraiser organized by Fallbrook Football Boosters.

More than 60 players – from freshmen to seniors – participated in the Lift-a-thon after having solicited donations (either a set amount or pay-per-pound lifted) from family, friends and businesses in the community.

Fallbrook High head football coach Darius Pickett said the proceeds from this year's Lift-a-thon went to pay for new uniforms, which the players will show off Friday, Aug. 17, when the Warr...