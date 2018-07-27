Charles “Chuck” Francis DePreker, Jr., 48, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018 at his residence in Martinez, Ga.

A memorial Mass will be Friday, July 27, 2018 at noon at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Hull, celebrant. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church an hour prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m.

Chuck was born on March 1, 1970 in Yuma, Ariz. He attended multiple DOD elementary schools, graduating from Fallbrook Union High School in Fallbrook, Calif. in 1988, earning his bachelor of science in business administration at Phoenix University in 2011 and was recognized with a certification of healthcare leadership from Purdue University in 2016.

He retired from the United States Army as a disabled American Iraqi War veteran with 20 years of service for which he received numerous personal awards and decorations. He served in a myriad of assignments, including a tour of duty as a drill instructor at Fort Knox. In 1994, Chuck, an avid lifetime golfer since high school, won the All Army Golf Individual Championship.

At the time of his death, he worked as a medical supply technician at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center while concurrently performing duties as a certified instrument specialist at Doctors Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Julee, of 26 years; daughters Katie and Sarah of the home; parents Chuck and Sally DePreker; sister Kelly Barnes (Sonny) and family, all of Florence, South Carolina; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; numerous friends and professional associates, and an assortment of his beloved felines and the endearing spirit of indomitable soul mates consisting of the entire cast of Snoopy characters.

Memorial contributions may be made towards research and a cure for the insidious glioblastoma cancer at Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, PO Box 392, Surry Hills NSW 2010.

