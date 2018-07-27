Fallbrook Democratic Club to meet Aug. 2

Ricardo Favela of the Fallbrook Human Rights Committee is the guest speaker at the Aug. 2 meeting of the Fallbrook Democratic Club.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St.

Ricardo Favela of the Fallbrook Human Rights Committee will be the speaker. Favela is a communications strategist for the National Latino Research Center at California State University San Marcos and currently works with Universidad Popular (People's University).

Favela was born in Fallbrook to a migrant family that worked in the avocado and citrus industry. Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, Favela witnessed firsthand the conditions of agricultural workers and families in the greater Fallbrook area.

Favela, an experienced community organizer, was instrumental in working with North County Parks and Recreation to build Clemmens Lane Park for neighborhood residents lacking transportation to visit larger parks across town.

At the meeting, Favela will discuss the ongoing efforts to develop communities that respect and uphold universal human rights. He will talk about the current situation at the border and in the north county immigrant community.

The meeting will also feature a review of information regarding the various local boards that will be on the November ballots. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

In addition to regular meetings the first Thursday of each, the club holds casual coffee meetings the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 S. Mission Road. For more information, visit fallbrookdemocrats.org.