FPUD to replace Santa Margarita Drive pipeline

Southland Paving, Inc., has been awarded the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to replace pipeline along Santa Margarita Drive.

FPUD's 5-0 board vote June 19 awarded a $1,052,790 contract to Southland Paving contingent upon the Escondido company meeting all of FPUD's bonding, insurance and other requirements. The work will cover approximately 3,410 feet from Quail Hill Road to Hilbert Drive.

"That's a very old line that we've had a number of leaks on including one that flooded out a house on Christmas Eve several years ago," said FPUD acting general manager Jack Bebee.

The conditio...