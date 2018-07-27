Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FUHS 40th reunion to include classes from '77 to '80

 
Last updated 7/28/2018 at 9:06am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School 40th class reunion will occur Friday through Sunday, Oct. 19 – 21. Although the reunion is being facilitated by the classes of '77 to '80, all graduates are invited.

Events include:

Oct. 19 – 5 p.m. – The Ag Department's Tri-tip dinner fundraiser at Fallbrook High

Oct 19 – 7 p.m. – Fallbrook High Homecoming Football Game

Oct 19 – 9 p.m. – Play at Pala Casino

Oct 20 – Pala Mesa Golf (self-coordinated)

Oct 20 – 11 a.m. – Gentle yoga at Pala Mesa

Oct 20 – 6 to 11 p.m. – Pala Mesa Resort – Reunion social

Oct 21 – 11 a.m. – FUHS yearly alumni picnic at Live Oak Park

All events are self-pay except the Saturday evening dinner at Pala Mesa. The registration fee for the dinner event is $55 if paid by Sept. 1; $60 if paid by Oct 1.

More information can be found at tinyurl.com/FUHSreunion or tinyurl.com/registrationfuhs, or contact Lani Quisenberry at (760) 419-2045.

 
