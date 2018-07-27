Major Patrick "Skip" Butler, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret), of Fallbrook passed away on July 16, at the age of 70. The son of June and Charles; the brother to Thomas, Anne and John; the father of Patrick, Steven, Scott and David; the grandfather of Neil and Shane, and the husband to Susan, his legacy lives on in both his accomplishments and the family who survives him.

A self-made man, the world will remember Skip as a United States Marine, a leader of men and women, a lawyer, a judge, a business owner, a school builder, a published author and a basketball coach.

His family will remember him as an amazing big brother, a tireless family provider, a devoted father and a doting grandfather. Skip would always say that when he dies, do not mourn him as he had enough fun for two lifetimes. So, while he will be missed, all who knew him should celebrate a life well-lived.

The family is requesting donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or equivalent military-themed charity in lieu of flowers.