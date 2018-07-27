Marvin (Mike) P

Marvin (Mike) Port, a 65 year resident of Fallbrook, passed away peacefully at his home on July 14, 2018 at the age of 100.

Mike was born in Los Angeles on June 12, 1918, to parents Charles and Rena Port. The family relocated to Escondido where, at Escondido High School, Mike excelled at athletics, playing football, basketball and baseball. After graduating, he returned to Los Angeles to attend Woodbury College. He graduated with a degree in accounting and joined the United States Army.

During World War II, upon graduation from Officers Candidate School, he commanded an artillery company assigned to Los Angeles Harbor. Just before the conclusion of the war, he deployed to the Philippines. When the war ended, Mike was honorably discharged with the rank of Major.

Returning to Escondido, Mike joined his father and brother in operating a family clothing store. In 1953, eager to run a business on his own, he left Escondido and opened Port's Clothing Store in Fallbrook. Originally located at 330 North Main Street, the store eventually moved to the former Bank of America building on the corner of 100 North Main Street and Alvarado, where it served the Fallbrook community for over 35 years.

In addition to providing clothing for men and boys, Port's became the supplier for Little League and Boy Scout equipment, Fallbrook High School letterman's jackets and gym wear, as well as tuxedos for weddings and for high school proms. In addition, until it's closing in 1990, Port's was renowned for extending no-interest credit accounts to Fallbrook residents.

Numerous young men of high school and college age worked for Mike over the years. Thanks to his influence and training, most went on to successful careers. Many of Mike's employees returned to Fallbrook in June 2018 to celebrate his life at a 100th birthday party held at Live Oak Park. The event was attended by 200 people – family and friends – whose lives Mike had touched.

Mike is predeceased by Alberta Ryan Port, his wife of 58 years. He is survived by his sons, Michael and his wife Ann of Gilbert, Arizona; Gerry and his wife Denise of Fallbrook; three grandchildren, Brian Port and his wife Amy, and Adam Port, Tiffany Washburn and her husband Travis, and seven great-grandchildren, Andi, Raya, Addison, Cash, Greysen, Ian and Chelsi.

A service of remembrance will be held at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery on Saturday, July 28, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elizabeth Hospice at 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 130, Escondido, CA 92025 or online at: https://elizabethhospice.org/donate.