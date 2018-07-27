Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Rainbow MWD accepts grant deed for sewer lift station

 
The agreement for the Rainbow Municipal Water District to provide sewer service to the Rio Estrella development also known as Golf Green Estates included the Rainbow district obtaining one of the lots for a sewer lift station. Rainbow's board voted 5-0 June 26 to accept the grant deed for the Schoolhouse Lift Station parcel.

The county's Planning Commission approved the Golf Green Estates tentative parcel map and site plan in 2013. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a final map to subdivide the 29-acre parcel into 94 residential lots ranging from 6,000 to 19,113 square feet...



