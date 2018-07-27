Woman of Wellness presentation is Aug. 2

FALLBROOK – The Aug. 2 presentation of Woman of Wellness will be provided by Heidi Borsch and Mary Baker, founders of "Be Well Yoga for Cancer Recovery." Their topic is “how yoga benefits those recovering from cancer.”

Cancer changes people's bodies, their choices, their power, their everything. Yoga helps to restore balance – physically and emotionally. It improves the body’s immune system, builds strength and flexibility, and creates a profound feeling of well-being.

Attendees will learn more about this nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation specializing in helping those living with cancer, their caregivers and everyone living a stress-filled life. The presentation will include an abbreviated yoga chair class with guided relaxation.

Women and men are invited to attend Woman of Wellness, which is held the first Thursday of each month at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road. The presentation is held in the community room and begins with social time at 6 p.m., followed by the talk at 6:30 p.m.

This is a free event with light refreshments and door prizes. Donations of non-perishable food items are collected for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.