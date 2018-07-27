Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Youth discover personal strengths at workshop

 
Last updated 7/30/2018 at 2:18pm

FALLBROOK – A group of local youth discovered personal strengths and talents they didn't know they had, at a recent workshop designed to boost the teens' leadership skills.

"It was fun and definitely worth it," said participant Ishmael Guadarrama, age 17. "I learned more about myself and what I can do really well. I also learned how to communicate better."

The surprises came at the third annual Youth Advocacy Leadership Event, also known as Y.A.L.E. Hosted by North Inland Community Prevention at the Fallbrook Community Center, the interactive and often lively program was open to Fallbrook...



