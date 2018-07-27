Fallbrook Music Society announces 41st annual concert season

Ines Irawati, director of the San Diego Opera Outreach Ensemble, will bring members from her cast to close out Fallbrook Music Society's concert season Sunday, April 28, 2019.

FALLBROOK – Continuing its successful classical Sundays format at the Fallbrook Public Library, Fallbrook Music Society has announced its 41st annual concert season, with one of the most widely appealing range of artists ever programmed.

"This season we are especially excited to present rising superstars in a number of classical music circles, including those from San Diego State, UC Irvine and the San Diego Opera," said Ann Murray, executive director of Fallbrook Music Society. "We hope these in-residence ensembles will bring out aspiring music students and their parents from all of the...