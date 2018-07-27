Frankie Avalon – still a crooner after all these years

It was 1959, and although I was just 6 years old when Frankie Avalon's song, "Venus," hit the top spot on the Billboard, I remember it well because the song floated into my bedroom from a small transistor radio – repeated and repeated by our local radio station, KFRC San Francisco. In 1959 and beyond, Frankie Avalon's voice mesmerized millions, including me.

Avalon has enjoyed the success that most entertainers dream of – a stellar singing career, movie roles and television appearances. His handsome face, in poster form, graced the bedroom walls of teenage girls all over the country. Fr...