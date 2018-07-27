Pala announces free entertainment lineup

PALA – Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in August featuring the 60+ Club on Tuesdays, and the underground wine CAVE, new and expanded Luis Rey’s and Bar Meets Grill on weekends. The 60+ Club meets in the Pala Events Center.

The free August entertainment schedule includes:

60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays

● Aug. 7, The Shagwells, a tribute to the 1960s British Invasion

● Aug. 14, Rob Ely, a tribute to Elvis

● Aug. 21, Neil Diamond, a musical tribute by Kenny Hale

● Aug. 28, Cash’d Out, Johnny Cash tribute

CAVE, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sund...