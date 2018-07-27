Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Broiled tilapia – a fast, tasty meal

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/30/2018 at 3:26pm

FALLBROOK – Home cooks love fish because it is flavorful and often simple to prepare. Fish also does not take too long to cook, making it a perfect meal for busy professionals or families.

The following recipe for "Broiled Chili-Lime Crusted Tilapia" from Laurie McNamara's "Simply Scratch: 120 Wholesome Homemade Recipes Made Easy" (Avery) checks all the boxes, as it's flavorful, easily prepared and cooks in roughly eight to 10 minutes.

Broiled Chili-Lime-Crusted Tilapia

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for the pan

Juice of 1 lime (ab...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017