Brown signs Waldron's bill to reduce spread of HIV and AIDS

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Jerry Brown, July 18, signed AB 1791, by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido), to help reduce the further spread of HIV and AIDS in California communities.

This legislation recommends the medical board look at primary care continuing education in lifesaving treatments and protocols to prevent new HIV infections. Currently, there is no requirement for primary care doctors to receive this training, resulting in lost opportunities for physician/patient encounters which could save lives, reduce new infection rates and educate patients.

“AB 1791 is an important ste...