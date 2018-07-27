Don't let alcohol get the best of you

Yes, you enjoy that glass of wine with dinner, or a cold beer on a hot summer afternoon. Is this a problem? In most cases the answer is no, but for a growing number of people, consumption of alcohol doesn't stop with just a couple of beers. And that can be a problem.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, more than 15 million Americans over the age of 18 are affected by alcohol use disorder, meaning they abuse or have a problem with alcohol. It's estimated that more than 88,000 men and women in this country die from alcohol-related issues, including liver disea...