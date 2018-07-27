Five reasons to try apple cider vinegar

Drinking a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar mixed in a glass of water in the morning helps with digestion.

FALLBROOK – Vinegar is a fermented liquid made from a wide array of ingredients that is used primarily to preserve and flavor food. But the uses for vinegar are almost as extensive as the variety of flavors it's available in.

The word "vinegar" comes from the French "vin aigre," or "sour wine." Vinegar is a diluted solution of acetic acid that forms with the fermentation of grapes, apples, rice, corn, and many other ingredients.

Apple cider vinegar, or ACV, is a type of vinegar that has recently skyrocketed in popularity due to its purported health benefits. ACV has a long history as a...