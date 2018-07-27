Ledesma raises supreme grand champion lamb

For the second year in a row Oscar Ledesma of Fallbrook 4-H raised the lamb which earned supreme grand champion honors at the San Diego County Fair.

"This year I was in a great fair," said Ledesma. "I'm very fortunate winning the grand champion three years in a row."

The Ledesma family moved from Orange County to Fallbrook in 2016 and Ledesma was previously a member of the Trabuco Trailblazers 4-H chapter and had shown at the Orange County Fair. Ledesma raised the Orange County Fair's supreme grand champion lamb in 2016 and the superlative San Diego County Fair lamb last year.

This year Led...