By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Ledesma raises supreme grand champion lamb

 
Last updated 7/30/2018 at 3:18pm

Oscar Ledesma of Fallbrook 4-H poses with his supreme grand champion lamb Road Rage.

For the second year in a row Oscar Ledesma of Fallbrook 4-H raised the lamb which earned supreme grand champion honors at the San Diego County Fair.

"This year I was in a great fair," said Ledesma. "I'm very fortunate winning the grand champion three years in a row."

The Ledesma family moved from Orange County to Fallbrook in 2016 and Ledesma was previously a member of the Trabuco Trailblazers 4-H chapter and had shown at the Orange County Fair. Ledesma raised the Orange County Fair's supreme grand champion lamb in 2016 and the superlative San Diego County Fair lamb last year.

