Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tom Christensen
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Make sure your sunscreen is protecting you

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/30/2018 at 3:03pm

It's the middle of summer and there's still plenty of time for outdoor activities in the region to enjoy the sunshine – as long as you protect yourself from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays with adequate sunscreen.

"It's always a good thing to remind people that they should protect their skin at all times, especially in Southern California, where people spend a lot of time outdoors during the summer months," said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., San Diego County public health officer. "As people pack their beach towels, tote picnic baskets or head out on bikes or hikes, people need to always be a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/31/2018 01:55