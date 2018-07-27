Make sure your sunscreen is protecting you

It's the middle of summer and there's still plenty of time for outdoor activities in the region to enjoy the sunshine – as long as you protect yourself from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays with adequate sunscreen.

"It's always a good thing to remind people that they should protect their skin at all times, especially in Southern California, where people spend a lot of time outdoors during the summer months," said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., San Diego County public health officer. "As people pack their beach towels, tote picnic baskets or head out on bikes or hikes, people need to always be a...