Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Vector Control assessment increased

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/30/2018 at 3:22pm



The county's vector control benefit assessment will be increased.

The annual assessment per equivalent dwelling unit which was $7.07 for Fiscal Year 2017-18 will be $7.93 for 2018-19. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who serve as the board of the county's Vector Control District, voted 5-0, June 20 to approve the increase.

The vector control assessment is in addition to a service charge which remains at $3.00 for the coastal region and $2.28 for the suburban and rural regions. Both the vector control benefit and the service charge are part of a landowner's property tax bill.

The V...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/31/2018 01:10