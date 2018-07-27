Vector Control assessment increased

The county's vector control benefit assessment will be increased.

The annual assessment per equivalent dwelling unit which was $7.07 for Fiscal Year 2017-18 will be $7.93 for 2018-19. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who serve as the board of the county's Vector Control District, voted 5-0, June 20 to approve the increase.

The vector control assessment is in addition to a service charge which remains at $3.00 for the coastal region and $2.28 for the suburban and rural regions. Both the vector control benefit and the service charge are part of a landowner's property tax bill.

The V...