Cranston Fire threatens horses, goats and other animals

Animal evacuation centers available

Idyllwild horse owner Gary Gray looks for two horses feared lost in the McCall Memorial Park area of Mountain Center. The home in the background was that of Mary McDonald, one of five homes destroyed in the Cranston fire Wednesday, July 25.

Gary Gray, an Idyllwild resident, complied with U.S. Forest Service orders to evacuate his home during the Cranston Fire that raged south of the mountain city Wednesday, July 25.

However, his attention turned to his aging horse along, with two others boarded at Mary McDonald's home on McCall Park Road in Mountain Center south on Highway 74.

Early Thursday, July 26, Gray got a call from friends that McDonald's home was one of five burned in the fire Wednesday and his horse and others may be loose in the still smoldering rubble.

Gray said his horse was "one of two other horses up there.

"I appealed to the Forest Service and Animal Control to find out if they were OK," he said.

Gray said at the time no one knew it they were alive or dead.

Gray and his friend the other horse owner Clayton Rutherford, hoping to find their horses arrived in Hemet on Highway 74 looking to get to the McCall Memorial Park area where their horses were boarded. They got turned around on Highway 74 by the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans with the fire trying to jump a bridge over the dry South Fork River about 4 miles up the highway. Highway 74 was closed and remained closed through Thursday afternoon.

Electing to take Sage Road to Wilson Valley Road and up through Anza to get to the McCall Park home, the men stopped at the Anza Lion's Club Gymkhana field where 18 horses had been evacuated from the fire area earlier hoping, perhaps they would find their horses there. Unfortunately, the missing horses were not there. The two men then made a plan to go to the CalFire and U.S. Forest Service Incident Command Post at Lake Hemet.

"I'm trying to find out one way or the other, and I have Animal Control looking for them," Gray said to the Lion's Club members at Gymkhana Field. "Hopefully they have been there and searched for them."

While en route to the Anza location, he learned his horse may have been found and located but the other two were still missing. He asked to see a photo just in case.

"Neighbors said they haven't found any but they hadn't found any dead ones yet," Gray said, referring to the horses.

Several homeowners on McCall Park Road had stayed home and not evacuated. Their homes were untouched by the flames, but sheds and corrals were burned.

Gray and Rutherford were escorted to sight only to look to see if the other two horses had survived and might be found. At the scene the McDonald home still smoldered as did several sheds and the charred and twisted remains of a quad runner and a mini-truck. The hills were blackened behind the homes where the fire had burned downhill toward the road earlier. The trails of orange Phos-Chek that had been dropped by the CalFire aerial bombers fighting the fire could be seen on the ridges.

They found the tracks of what appeared to be a surviving bobcat, but no horse tracks. A search of the area was unsuccessful for the missing quadrupeds. The neighbors were called and promised to keep searching for the two lost horses.

Meanwhile, U.S. Forest Service firefighter Brian Scott from the Idyllwild Ranger Station who patrols the McCall Road area called in a request to bring in some water and food for four goats, a large pig and a pet goose in one of the McDonald corrals that were trying to cool off in the shade.

"It they don't get water soon, they won't make it," Rutherford said.

"They are on the way," said Scott after radioing the need to animal control. Other surviving horses in the corrals whinnied and stomped the ground reminding they might need some water as well.

Tony Ault Hemet Lake is the temporary Incident Command Post for the Cranston Fire that burns in the background. By noon July 27, 11,500 acres burned with only 3 percent containment. A Fire Management Team took over the command for the fire Thursday evening.

Concerns for many other animals affected by the fire were shown by residents who moved their livestock to several animal evacuation centers in Banning and San Jacinto. The Anza Lions Gymkhana field and corral remains open to horses and other large animals with Lions members offering overnight camping, showers and restrooms at the Kirby Road location.

Living Free Animal Sanctuary workers said many of the small animals at the sanctuary had been moved to safety and were awaiting a return to their temporary shelter after the fire subsides.

Animal Evacuation Information:

Large animals can be dropped off to Dysart Equestrian Park - 2101 W Victory Ave. in Banning.

Small Animals can also be dropped off at Dysart Equestrian Park - 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning. Animal Services will transfer them to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus. All animals (large and small) also accepted at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

Residents can call (951) 358-7329 for direct assistance with moving animals.

Lions Field at 39551 Kirby Road in Anza is also open for evacuees.