FPUD to get solar-powered mixing unit

The Fallbrook Public Utility District will add a solar-powered floating mixer unit at FPUD's Red Mountain Reservoir.

FPUD's board voted 5-0, June 19 to award Medora Corporation a $74,016 contract for the solar mixing unit.

"This will help so we can use more of the water in the reservoir if we ever have to drain it," said FPUD acting general manager Jack Bebee, who added that the solar floating mixer will also improve water quality.

Suspended solids settle out in Red Mountain Reservoir over time, which creates sediment on the floor of the reservoir. The sediment must be removed periodically...