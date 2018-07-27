Repopulation of Cranston fire evacuees underway for areas deemed safe for residents

Firefighters make headway on Cranston fire, now 30 percent contained

Hot spots of fire creeps along the base of pine trees along Apple Canyon Road as night falls during day two of the Cranston Fire, July 26.

UPDATE: July 29, 12:30 p.m.

Today, a bit of good news is coming from the scene of the Cranston fire, which has burned at least five homes and 13,130 acres. Firefighters have reached a 30 percent containment and repopulation of Pine Cove, Fern Valley, Cedar Glen, and portions of Idyllwild outside of the fire perimeter took place this morning and portions of Garner Valley south of Morris Ranch Road were repopulated last night.

Full access to Garner Valley south of Morris Ranch Road has been restored.

Those with residences in Mountain Center, Hurkey Creek, San Jacinto Mountain State Park and Garner Valley north of Morris Ranch Road remain under a mandatory evacuation.

Road closures are in effect for Highway 243 from Banning to Highway 74 and Highway 74 is closed between Borco Street in Hemet and Morris Ranch Road in Garner Valley.

Residents north of Marian View Drive will be allowed to enter at Banning with proper identification.

The American Red Cross closed the evacuation shelter at Hamilton High at noon and local officials with the Anza Electric C-op have restored power on a rotating basis. Residents still affected by the power outage will continue to be supported through the Anza Community Hall, according to a tweet by the American Red Cross.

The evacuation center at Banning High School,100 W. Westward Ave., will remain open.

AEC is requesting that all residents conserve energy and keep their air conditioning off to avoid overloading the generators brought in to energize circuits on a rotating basis.

"We also have 2 more generators arriving today and with all of them up and running we may be able to have the entire system up today," AEC posted in its Facebook page.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has released a smoke advisory due to the Cranston fire expected to last through the morning hours Monday, July 30. Areas impacted may include the city of Riverside, Perris Valley, Anza, the Hemet San Jacinto Valley, Banning Pass and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County.

"Winds will be from the south this afternoon before transitioning to a northeasterly wind during the evening and overnight hours. During the overnight and early morning hours, downslope winds might bring smoke into the valleys west of the fire," SCAQMD said.

"Overall, meteorological conditions may bring smoke into portions of San Bernardino County and Riverside County, including the Coachella Valley. Air quality may reach Unhealthy levels or higher in areas directly impacted by smoke."

IMPORTANT IFORMATION FOR THOSE RETURNING HOME

Garner Valley residents returning home should take food safety precautions since most homes lost power for several days. Perishable food is not safe to eat so residents should throw away all perishable food items.

The Riverside County Environmental Health Department has offered the following food safety tips:

You cannot tell if food will make you sick simply by looking at it or smelling it.

Don't take chances with your family's health.

Throw out all perishable items from your refrigerator and freezer.

If your home was affected by smoke or soot, examine all non-perishable food packages and discard all that have been damaged. Wipe all canned foods before opening.

For more information, visit rivcoeh.org .

According to a press release, from the Riverside County Department of Public Health, the county’s Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser issued an order related to fire debris.

The Cranston fire caused debris and ash from residential structure fires that can contain hazardous materials that can result in adverse health impacts to people, the press release explains.

The order prohibits unsafe removal, transport and disposal of fire debris.

"Riverside County Environmental Health Director Steve Van Stockum’s department is overseeing a fire debris clearance program to ensure the safe removal and disposal of hazardous fire debris," the release said.

The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources will assist residents with debris removal that includes such items as appliances, e-waste and other non-hazardous debris.

Residents that do not participate in the voluntary program must register with and obtain the permission of Waste Resources before beginning removal of fire debris. Residents must conduct their debris removal in a manner that does not endanger the community and that the actions comply with all legal requirements, the order stated.

Reach the entire order here: www.rivcoready.org/activeevents.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fast-moving wildfire, which was believed to have been sparked by arson, tore through the mountain community of Idyllwild amid scorching temperatures over the past three days, forcing thousands to flee their homes under mandatory evacuations for the entire town and areas surrounding it.

Two firefighters were reported as injured in the Cranston fire, which was first reported Wednesday, July 26. The blaze, has charred 13,118 acres and forced evacuations for the entire mountain area, including Idyllwild, Pine Cove, Mountain Center, Fern Valley, Lake Hemet, Apple Canyon, Hurkey Creek, Camp Scherman Girl Scout Camp and all of Garner Valley.

To see photos by Valley News freelance photographer Scott Padgett and staff photographer Shane Gibson, visit www.myvalleynews.com/photos/07_27_2018

The suspected arsonist, Brandon McGlover of Temecula, entered not guilty pleas to the 15 felony counts Friday, July 27, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's office. McGlover's next court date is Sept. 21 and a judge set his bail at $3.5 million.

Officials with San Bernardino National Forest announced a forest order creating the Cranston Fire Closure Area Friday. The order was prepared in order to protect natural resources and ensure public safety in the area.

Senator Jeff Stone (R-Riverside County), toured the fire zone Friday, accompanied by officials from Cal Fire this morning to learn about the progress being made on the fire.

"I want to express my sympathy to the families who have been displaced and harmed by this most recent tragic event" Sen. Stone said in a released statement. "I stand ready to work with you to provide the help and assistance you need and deserve, and I will continue to do everything I can to help you in this time of need."

On Thursday, July 26, Governor Jerry Brown declared a State of Emergency due to the fire, opening the door for State aid to supplement local resources in preventing or alleviating damages, loss, hardship or suffering, and makes response and recovery funding available for those affected by the blaze.

As many as 1,393 personnel are working on containing the fire.

According to an incident report issued by the San Bernardino National Forest Public Information Office, 4,927 homes were threatened. An estimated 7,002 people fled the mountain communities as the fast-moving blaze spread across the area.

Evacuations are still in place for Mountain Center, Idyllwild, Hurkey Creek, San Jacinto Mountain State Park, Fern Valley, Pine Cove, Cedar Glen and all of Garner Valley.

At last report, at least five homes were lost to the fire as firefighters continue to battle the blaze amid dry, hot conditions.

Road Closures along Highway 74 from the city of Hemet to Lake Hemet and Highway 243 from Banning to the intersection of Highway 74, remain in place.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Road Closures along Highway 74 from Borco Street in Hemet to Highway 371 and Highway 243 from Banning to the intersection of Highway 74, remain in place.

RECREATION CAMPGROUNDS AND HIKING TRAIL CLOSURES

Recreation campgrounds & hiking trail closures include Desert View Trail, Round Valley Trail, San Jacinto Peak Trail and Wellmans Divide Trail as well as Idyllwild Campground, Stone Creek Campground, all wilderness campgrounds and hiking in Mt. San Jacinto State Park. San Bernardino National Forest closures include Dark Canyon Campground, Black Mountain Group Campground, Boulder Basin Campground, Devil's Slide Trail, Fern Basin Campground, Humber Park, Lake Hemet Picnic Area and Marion Mountain Campground. The Pacific Crest Trail north of Highway 74 and Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout are also closed at this time.

EVACUATION INFORMATION:

Two Evacuation Centers have been opened, at Banning High School, 100 W. Westward Ave. in Banning and Hamilton High School at 5743 Mitchell Road in Anza. Banning High School will also serve as the reunification center for those camping in the area, while Hamilton High school is open for residents displaced by the fire as well as those who are experiencing power outages.

Large animals can be dropped off to Dysart Equestrian Park - 2101 W Victory Ave. in Banning.

Small Animals can also be dropped off at Dysart Equestrian Park - 2101 W. Victory Ave. in Banning. Animal Services will transfer them to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus. All animals (large and small) also accepted at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

Residents can call (951) 358-7329 for direct assistance with moving animals.

Lions Field at 39551 Kirby Road in Anza is also open for evacuees.

AIR QUALITY ALERTS:

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued numerous smoke advisories due to heavy and drifting smoke from the Cranston Fire. The most recent advisory will remain in effect through Saturday morning.

Areas of direct smoke impacts and Unhealthful air quality may include Anza, the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley, Banning Pass, the Coachella Valley and Perris Valley.

According to SCAQMD, Southerly winds this morning will transition to an onshore flow this afternoon with predicted gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will then transition to a northwesterly wind during the evening and overnight hours. During the overnight and early morning hours, downslope winds might bring smoke into the valleys west of the fire.

POWER OUTAGES:

According to the Idyllwild Emergency Twitter page, cellphone service will be affected due to the fire which has charred 4,700 acres and is only 5 percent contained.

"Cellphones and internet connections are or will soon be down due to lack of electricity for the towers. You may not hear from friends/family," the tweet said.

So Cal Edison has turned off power to the area at the request of firefighters battling the blaze, a post on the agency's website said.

"SCE Fire Management is currently on the scene of the Cranston Fire and working closely with local fire agencies to monitor the situation," SCE said. "We de-energized circuits in the Cranston Fire area at the request of the fire service. This was not the result of activating a Public Safety Power Shutoff- rather it was done to help ensure first responder safety in the area."

As of 9 a.m., SCE had 4,000 customers without service due to the Cranston Fire.

In Anza, 5,200 customers of the Anza Electric Cooperative are also without power.

"There are indications that circuits serving the area have sustained significant damage, but as of now SCE has not been granted access to the fire areas due to safety concerns and does not have access to assess the damage," SCE said.

Those in the Anza area without power are invited to go to the Community Hall, located at 56630 Highway 371 in Anza.

"The Community Hall will be open with power and AC courtesy of the AEC," according to a Facebook post on to Anza Aguanga Alerts and Real Time News.

Shane Gibson Reporters from dozens of news agencies and publications descend on the Cranston Fire as it continues its spread in the Mt San Jacinto wilderness, July 26.

Approximately 2 miles of power lines were damaged in the fire, causing the outage.

A call to AEC revealed that several locations in the area are open for business and are available for those who need a place to cool down.

According to AEC Member Services Manager Katherine McIver, Cahuilla Casino and Cali Produce Market at 56480 Highway 371, are also open in addition to the Community Hall.

McIver said plans are in place to bring four large generators to town to help relieve the situation.

A town hall meeting was held Thursday night at the Anza Community Hall at 7 p.m., where AEC officials said power could be out for as long as two weeks.

Jeff Pack, JP Raineri, Tony Ault and Jacob Preal all contributed to this story.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.