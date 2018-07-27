Valley News and Village News well-represented at SPJ Awards

Although no one really wants to sue a nursing home or elder care facility because it is a place of good intentions and a provider of care primarily to the elderly. However, there are times when the facility should be held legally accountable for their negligent and/or abusive conduct. For example, a lawsuit should be filed when negligence, neglect abuse on the premises causes injury.

What kind of actions and/or failures to act should lead to the filing of a lawsuit?

There are numerous accidents – willful and/or intentional acts – and failures to act that may cause a health care facility...