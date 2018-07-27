Village News has big fan, supporter

As a consistent advertiser in Fallbrook's hometown newspaper, the Village News, I have been complimented by my clients for supporting local business and local journalism. Of course – it's my pleasure.

I have been reading hometown newspapers ever since I was a kid growing up in neighboring Orange County. What I've always known about local reporters is that they know what's happening and who's making it happen. That type of news is always relevant.

So, when a Bonsall resident called me recently saying he preferred to work with someone who supports the local newspaper, I was not at all surprised to discover that he and his wife are very well-informed about many things, including our community and the local real estate market.

They selected me to represent their beautiful home for sale and we began the process of getting it sold. Working with Michele Howard, the Village News' senior marketing director, I began advertising my new listing on Sweetgrass Lane in the paper and we soon had it under contract. It recently closed escrow for $1,050,000 and I was honored to have the great pleasure of representing both buyer and seller.

I just renewed my subscription and advertising contract with the Village News and look forward to receiving the paper each week in my mailbox. Not only is it one of the ways I stay current on important news in our community, but it helps me stay personally connected to our residents as well.

Unfortunately, around the country, more and more local papers are closing shop, but it's my pleasure to support local business and the Fallbrook Village News, and I very much appreciate it when the community supports me.

Amelia Smith