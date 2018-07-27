Fallbrook Pop Warner receives donation

Fallbrook Pop Warner players get together for a photo after receiving a donation from Kamps Propane. In the front row, left to right, are Ramese Rivera, Nico Cherevchenko, Luke Uresti and Christian Villacana; back row, left to right, Patrick Rivera, Erik Benitez (FPW president), Eric Navarre (manager) and Bill Groves (director) of Kamps Propane, Rolando Uresti (FPW president pro tempore), Tank Benitez and John Uresti.

FALLBROOK – Kamps Propane, a company with many customers in Fallbrook, recently donated $1,200 to the Fallbrook Pop Warner program.

Rolando Uresti, president pro tempore of FPW, said the donation will come in handy.

"The league has a large need to replace 75 of its existing helmets by 2019," said Uresti. "The helmets cost $109.99 each and the expense is large. Helmets must be replaced every 10 years and safety is our number one concern."

Erik Benitez, current FPW president, said the program appreciates all donations.

"In order to keep registration costs down, we need big sponsors li...