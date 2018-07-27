Fallbrook Pop Warner receives donation
FALLBROOK – Kamps Propane, a company with many customers in Fallbrook, recently donated $1,200 to the Fallbrook Pop Warner program.
Rolando Uresti, president pro tempore of FPW, said the donation will come in handy.
"The league has a large need to replace 75 of its existing helmets by 2019," said Uresti. "The helmets cost $109.99 each and the expense is large. Helmets must be replaced every 10 years and safety is our number one concern."
Erik Benitez, current FPW president, said the program appreciates all donations.
