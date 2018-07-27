Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Junior cheerleaders invited to cheer clinic

 
Last updated 7/28/2018 at 2:11pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School cheer team is sending a “shoutout” to all young girls and boys to come join them at their annual Junior Cheer Clinic fundraiser for young, aspiring cheerleaders, Aug. 22 – 24.

Girls and boys ages five and up can participate in this event. Cheerleaders will learn a variety of cheers, stunts, and a dance that they will perform at the end of the event.

Practices will be held Wednesday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Fallbrook High quad bowl. Camp practices are closed to the public and parents although parents are welcome t...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

