Junior cheerleaders invited to cheer clinic

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School cheer team is sending a “shoutout” to all young girls and boys to come join them at their annual Junior Cheer Clinic fundraiser for young, aspiring cheerleaders, Aug. 22 – 24.

Girls and boys ages five and up can participate in this event. Cheerleaders will learn a variety of cheers, stunts, and a dance that they will perform at the end of the event.

Practices will be held Wednesday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Fallbrook High quad bowl. Camp practices are closed to the public and parents although parents are welcome t...