Village News

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Lynas qualifies for national Junior Olympics

 
The 3,000-meter race at the national Junior Olympics competition will be held July 29 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the qualifiers for the race include De Luz 12-year-old Avery Lynas.

The regional qualifying race for San Diego, Los Angeles, and Imperial Counties took place June 24 on the Cerritos College track. Lynas finished fifth in the race for 11-year-old and 12-year-old girls, posting a time of 11:08.28.

"I was really excited and a little surprised that I qualified for it," Lynas said.

Lynas had an extra tooth in her mouth which was removed June 11. She was told that she could run...



