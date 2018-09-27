Bird club to meet Oct. 6

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will present "From Employee to Business Owner" at its meeting Saturday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave.

Two former workers at a bird store in Escondido have started their own mobile bird grooming service and pet sitting service. They have great stories to tell on dealing with bird people and taking the giant step of owning a business.

As always, refreshments will be available for a small donation. For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.