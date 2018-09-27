Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bird club to meet Oct. 6

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/27/2018 at 7:18pm



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will present "From Employee to Business Owner" at its meeting Saturday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave.

Two former workers at a bird store in Escondido have started their own mobile bird grooming service and pet sitting service. They have great stories to tell on dealing with bird people and taking the giant step of owning a business.

As always, refreshments will be available for a small donation. For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 09/29/2018 16:13