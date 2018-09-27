Divine Mercy Conference set for Oct. 13 in Pala

PALA – The Divine Mercy Movement will hold its 20th annual Divine Mercy Conference at the San Juan Diego Center at Mission San Antonio de Pala Saturday, Oct. 13. Speakers will include Fr. Donald Calloway, MIC; lay evangelist Jesse Romero; Fr. Wade Menezes, CPM, and Father Dave Leon along with the music ministry of Donna Lee and Bryan Guardado.

Registration opens at 8 a.m., followed by the rosary at 8:40, the conference at 9 and the closing Mass at 6 p.m. Confessions will be heard from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will also be two bookstores open during the day and a boxed lunch is offered with advance registration by Oct. 6. For cost and more information, visit http://www.SDdivinemercy.org.

Submitted by Divine Mercy Movement.