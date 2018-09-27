Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook community litter cleanup is Sept. 29

 
9/27/2018



FALLBROOK – Join I Love A Clean San Diego, the Fallbrook Community Center and the county of San Diego for a litter cleanup in Fallbrook Saturday, Sept. 29, 8-10 a.m.

Participants will meet at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, and pick up trash around the park and surrounding neighborhood to divert litter from the San Luis Rey watershed and preserve the area’s natural beauty. The volunteers will be given supplies and information about watersheds and how to reduce waste in communities.

I Love A Clean San Diego will also provide community service hours and letters of appreciation for volunteers. Students, scouts, corporate teams, congregations, families, and everyone else is welcome to attend.

I Love A Clean San Diego encouraged volunteers to bring their own reusable items such as water bottles, work gloves and buckets to promote zero-waste practices and help in the mission to have a zero-waste, litter-free and environmentally engaged San Diego region.

All volunteers are required to fill out a waiver form to participate and anyone under the age of 18 needs a waiver signed by their parent or guardian.

For more information or to register to help, visit http://www.ilacsd.org/event/watershed-warriors-fallbrook-community-cleanup/.

Submitted by I Love A Clean San Diego.

 
