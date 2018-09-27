Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

James "Jim" Blea

 
James “Jim” Blea, a good, sweet, kind man who was an insatiable flirt, had an incredible sense of humor, loved to play cards, loved his family and his dog Tyr (preceded), along with his countless friends, passed away September 10, 2018 surrounded by family and music.

Jim was born in Las Animas, Colorado on July 18, 1941. He and his family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in the 40’s. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tillie Blea, and brothers Gilbert, Michael and Danny Blea. His surviving sisters are Betty Ortega and husband Manuel of Mira Loma, California and Nellie Esquivel of Albuquerque.

Jim met the love of his life, Connie (Crites), at Valley High School in Albuquerque. Jim and Connie (preceded) had four children, Greg Blea and wife Kris of Bend, Oregon; Tina Blea of Vista, California; Belinda Blea of Lake Arrowhead, California and Mathew Blea and wife Amy of Altadena, California, along with five grandchildren, Ashley Chavez, Caylee Jensen, Tilly Blea, Beau Blea and Calvin Blea and extended chosen family, Shawn Pagett and wife Cindy of Fallbrook, California and their children, Samantha and baby James. He is also survived by an abundance of sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Jim worked in the tire business for over 50 years in sales and management. But one day in the early 70’s he decided that he wanted to work for himself and bought a Texaco station in Riverside, California.

Jim’s beloved Connie wanted to move to Fallbrook to be near her family and without hesitation he sold his Texaco and moved the family to Fallbrook in 1977. Jim opened several tire shops over the years and would meet and make countless loyal customers and lifetime friends in the friendly village of Fallbrook.

He valued spending time with his dear family and friends, joking, laughing, and enjoying each other’s company because each minute is precious.

Funeral Mass will be on October 5 at 11:30 a.m., St. Peter’s Church 405 South Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028. Reception following mass at the hall next to the church.

“In lieu of flowers, tune up your car, check the oil and check the air pressure in your tires – he would have wanted that.”

 
