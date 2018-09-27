K9 Guardians working to better the lives of American service veterans

Leisa Tilley-Grajek is the founder, owner and trainer of K9 Guardians, a nonprofit based in Fallbrook, which provides service dogs to veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome or Traumatic Brain Injuries.

According to Leisa Tilley-Grajek, as many as 30 percent of veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome or Traumatic Brain Injury.

Worse, Tilley-Grajek said, an average of 22 veterans commit suicide each day in the United States.

Her lifelong love of German Shepherds – she likes to say she "was born into a pack" – and her hobby as a breeder of the animals led her to form the veteran-supporting K9 Guardians a little more than four years ago.

The Fallbrook-based nonprofit organization, which mostly consists of Tilley-Grajek and volunteers from the community, Camp Pendleton and other groups, aims to pair veterans in need with Tilley-Grajek's dogs.

So far, she's placed 20 dogs with veterans all over the country.

"I've had eight of my veterans tell me that they would have committed suicide if it hadn't been for the dog," she said. "They are alive today because of the service dogs. It's a passion of mine, a real honor to do what I do and to work with these magnificent animals and these incredible veterans."

Danny Casara is one of those veterans. In 2005, Casara was serving in the Army when he was aboard a M113 personnel carrier when it drove over a mine, killing two of his fellow soldiers and severely injuring him.

"I sustained bilateral fractures of my tibia and fibula, shattered my front ankle bones, and more," he said.

He's had about 24 surgeries, he said, to repair the damage done by the blast and has been undergoing physical therapy ever since, even today.

"I use these devices called an IDEO (Intrepid Dynamic Exoskeletal Orthosis) which allows me to not have my legs amputated," Casara said. "So, I can still be active."

But still, Casara lacks stability and mobility, which is how he came to work with Tilley-Grajek and K9 Guardians.

His dog, named Vic, has made a huge difference in his life.

"When we are out and walking and on hikes, he gives me that stability, and he's there to help," Casara said. "He's a 75 lb. German Shepherd, so, he's a big boy."

Casara met Tilley-Grajek back in March of this year and she introduced him to Vic a few months later when they instantly bonded.

"He hopped right into my lap, like an instant bond, just he and I," he said. "I was able to get Vic with the support of Sierra Delta, which is another nonprofit whose mission is to place service dogs with their veterans. This dog has truly been a Godsend. Not even just from a physical standpoint, but an emotional standpoint, has been helpful.

"I'm grateful to not only the dog, but to Leisa and her great work that she does in making this dog the great German Shepherd that he is. His ability to love and be very strong and watchful is amazing. He is my battle buddy."

"You know, these dogs, I raise them from puppies and people have asked me, 'How can you give this dog away?'" Tilley-Grajek said. "You know, I'm not giving this dog away never to be seen again. I am gaining a brother or a sister, or like in Danny's case, with his wife Basia, she's like a sister. And you see the look on the veteran's face and you know what this dog is doing for the veterans. That's how I can part with this beautiful animal."

Currently, Tilley-Grajek oversees the raising of 20 dogs, six of which live with her and the others are being raised by volunteers under her guidance.

Tilley-Grajek said in order to qualify for one the K9 Guardian dogs, they have a set of criteria that must be met. The veteran must be disabled and verified by the DD 214 (Discharge from Active Duty), she asks for a doctor's letter stating that they can benefit from the use of a service dog. She also does a phone interview and a face-to-face interview and asks each veteran to write an essay on what a service dog would do for the veteran.

"It is a lot," she said. "But I am 150 percent committed, my father was a Colonel in the Marines and I saw what Vietnam did to him in an era when they did not ask for help. I do it because of my love for German Shepherds, my patriotism to our country, my love for the military and to experience firsthand what war can do to a person."

Tilley-Grajek does not take a paycheck and is constantly trying to raise funds and donations. Currently, people wanting to help can shop with Amazon through https://smile.amazon.com/ch/47-3090700 and a portion of the money spent will go to K9 Guardians.

Army veteran Danny Casara poses for a photo with his K9 Guardians service dog, Vic.

"It takes money to do this, there's no doubt about that," she said. "I rely on anything and everything. I beg, borrow and steal. I am constantly asking for people to sign up for Amazon Smile, I am writing grants, I am reaching out to organizations such as Costco, any donations I can get. Our funding has mostly come from some foundations that are specifically set up for veterans."

More importantly these dogs are provided to veterans at no cost to them or their families.

"I look them straight in the eyes and tell them, 'You've already paid the price,'" Tilley-Grajek said. "I have committed to working and dedicating the time that I have for these veterans. When a veteran looks me in the eyes and tells me, 'If it weren't for you and for this dog, I wouldn't be here,' you can't put a price on that. We're making a difference in people's lives."

To volunteer or donate to K9 Guardians, or for more information, visit k9guardians.org, email fetch@k9guardians.com or call (844) 594-8273.