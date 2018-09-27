Youth suicide prevention organization debuts new website

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – The Jason Foundation Inc., which has been providing programs and resources to help identify and assist young people who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide for more than 20 years, recently debuted its new, mobile-responsive website as a part of its initiatives during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Streamlined navigation allows for easier access to The Jason Foundation’s most widely utilized programs and resources. The redesigned graphic interface presents a visually appealing update and increased functionality will prove intuitive to new users.

In addition, the site features statistics on youth suicide, warning signs that are exhibited by 80 percent of youth who attempt suicide and programs for youth suicide awareness and prevention. The Jason Foundation’s Professional Development Series for educator in-service training, suggestions on how to become involved in youth suicide prevention and access to The Jason Foundation Material Order Site is also include on the mobile site.

The Jason Foundation, a nationally-recognized leader in youth suicide prevention and awareness, was created in 1997 after the tragic suicide death of 16-year-old Jason Flatt. The foundation’s programs and materials are used in all 50 states and several foreign countries. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost. For more information regarding youth suicide prevention and resources available, visit http://www.jasonfoundation.com.

Submitted by The Jason Foundation.