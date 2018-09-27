Brandon Gallery sends call for entries, 'Small Works of Art Exhibition'

"No Turn On Red" is by Carol Mansfield, juror for the 12th annual "Small Works of Art Exhibition" at the Fallbrook Brandon Gallery.

FALLBROOK – Brandon Gallery seeks entries for the 12th annual "Small Works of Art Exhibition," an open juried and judged show, Nov. 2-30.

Work may be any medium. Two-dimensional work may be no larger than 14 inches on any side, including frame. Wire hangers only, ends wrapped for safety; 3D work is not to exceed size limits, weigh no more than 10 pounds and must have a stable base when set on a flat surface.

Carol Mansfield will be jurying and judging the show. Mansfield has been drawing and painting since childhood. Her college degree includes a major in art and a minor in mathematics. She has been a teacher, a graphic artist, commercial photographer and art director. Most of her paintings are acrylic, sometimes including mixed media and collage.

Her artwork reflects a "discussion" between the artist and the painted image as it develops, she said, and the process results in intuitive color and texture tempered by rational composition and detail. Mansfield is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society, the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies and the San Diego Watercolor Society.

Entries must be delivered to the gallery 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 27. They will receive notice by email of the work's acceptance Oct. 31. An artists' reception will be held 5-7 p.m., Nov. 10. Unsold artwork must be picked up 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 30.

Entries are $25 for one entry; $35 for two entries; $45 for three entries, and awards are presented for Best of Show, $150; first place, $100; second place, $75; third place, $50, and three honorable mentions, $25.

Brandon Gallery is located at 105 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit http://www.fallbrookbrandongallery.org for the prospectus, additional info and printable entry forms. Brandon Gallery will retain 30 percent of all sales. Contact the gallery at (760) 723-1330 or info@fallbrookbrandongallery.org for more information.

